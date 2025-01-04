Red Flag Warning issued January 4 at 4:13AM MST until January 4 at 4:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for the Raton Mesa region for
tomorrow afternoon.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 229 and 230.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 13 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.