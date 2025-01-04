Skip to Content
Dense Fog Advisory issued January 4 at 1:18AM MST until January 4 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Kiowa, Bent, and Prowers Counties.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions
hazardous.Patchy areas of freezing drizzle may also occur making
for locally slick roadways.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Be alert for locally slick highways due to
freezing drizzle, especially over bridges and overpasses.

National Weather Service

