Dense Fog Advisory issued January 4 at 1:18AM MST until January 4 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.Patchy areas of freezing drizzle may also occur making for locally slick roadways. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Be alert for locally slick highways due to freezing drizzle, especially over bridges and overpasses.

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

