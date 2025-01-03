Red Flag Warning issued January 3 at 7:16PM MST until January 4 at 4:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for the Raton Mesa region
for tomorrow afternoon.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 4 PM MST Saturday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 229 and 230.
* WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.