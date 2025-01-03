Red Flag Warning issued January 3 at 7:16PM MST until January 4 at 4:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for the Raton Mesa region

for tomorrow afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 11 AM to 4 PM MST Saturday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 229 and 230.

* WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise

extreme caution with any outdoor burning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.