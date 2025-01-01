Special Weather Statement issued January 1 at 12:02AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Light snow is ongoing and expected to persist for at least the next few hours over El Paso County as southeasterly to southerly winds upslope into the higher terrain. Accumulations are expected to remain relatively light, with around and less than 1 inch of fluffy snow. As for impacts, minor accumulations are expected along roads ways given cold temperatures, which could cause areas of slick roads. Take extra caution while traveling tonight.

