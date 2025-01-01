Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued January 1 at 12:02AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Light snow is ongoing and expected to persist for at least the
next few hours over El Paso County as southeasterly to southerly
winds upslope into the higher terrain. Accumulations are expected
to remain relatively light, with around and less than 1 inch of
fluffy snow. As for impacts, minor accumulations are expected
along roads ways given cold temperatures, which could cause areas
of slick roads. Take extra caution while traveling tonight.

National Weather Service

