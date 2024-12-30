Red Flag Warning issued December 30 at 2:21PM MST until December 30 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 221, 226, 227, 228, 229,
230, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236 and 237.
* WINDS…Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.