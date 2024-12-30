High Wind Warning issued December 30 at 3:37AM MST until December 30 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Kiowa, Pueblo, Eastern Las Animas, Baca, and Canon City

Vicinity/Eastern Fremont County.

* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Travel may be difficult for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong cross winds are expected on north to

south highways. Patchy blowing dust may be possible on the Plains.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.