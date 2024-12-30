High Wind Warning issued December 30 at 3:37AM MST until December 30 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak,

and El Paso.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Travel may be difficult for high profile and light weight vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected west of

Interstate 25.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.