High Wind Warning issued December 30 at 2:14PM MST until December 30 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Kiowa, Pueblo, Eastern Las Animas, Baca, and Canon City

Vicinity/Eastern Fremont County.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Travel may be difficult for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong cross winds are expected on north to

south highways. Patchy blowing dust may be possible on the Plains.