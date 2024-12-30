High Wind Warning issued December 30 at 2:14PM MST until December 30 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500
Feet and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500
Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Travel may be difficult for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected along and
west of Interstate 25 overnight, spreading eastward Monday morning.