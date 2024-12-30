High Wind Warning issued December 30 at 10:28AM MST until December 30 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Kiowa, Pueblo, Eastern Las Animas, and Baca counties, and
Canon City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont County.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Travel may be difficult for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong cross winds are expected on north to
south highways. Patchy blowing dust may be possible on the Plains.