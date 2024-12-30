Skip to Content
High Wind Warning issued December 30 at 10:28AM MST until December 30 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Kiowa, Pueblo, Eastern Las Animas, and Baca counties, and
Canon City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont County.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Travel may be difficult for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong cross winds are expected on north to
south highways. Patchy blowing dust may be possible on the Plains.

