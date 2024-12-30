High Wind Warning issued December 30 at 10:28AM MST until December 30 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE…Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County below 7500

Feet, and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin below

7500 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.

Travel may be difficult for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected along and

west of Interstate 25 overnight, spreading eastward Monday morning.