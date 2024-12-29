Red Flag Warning issued December 29 at 3:09AM MST until December 30 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

…A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Monday for nearly all of

the southeast plains and all of the Pikes Peak region…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 7 AM to 6 PM MST Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no

longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 229, 230, 231,

232, 233, 235, 236 and 237.

* WINDS…Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 14 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise

extreme caution with any outdoor burning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.