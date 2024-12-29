Red Flag Warning issued December 29 at 2:09PM MST until December 30 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for Monday for all of the

southeast plains and all of the Pikes Peak region…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 221, 226, 227, 228, 229,

230, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236 and 237.

* WINDS…Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 13 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise

extreme caution with any outdoor burning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.