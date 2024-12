* WHAT…Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected. Higher gusts to 75 mph are possible over Pikes Peak.

* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak,

and El Paso County.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Travel may be difficult for high profile and light weight vehicles.