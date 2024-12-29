High Wind Warning issued December 29 at 1:39PM MST until December 30 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE…Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500
Feet and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500
Feet.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile and light weight vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected along and
west of Interstate 25 overnight, spreading eastward Monday morning.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.