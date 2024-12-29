High Wind Warning issued December 29 at 1:39PM MST until December 30 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected. Higher gusts are possible over Pikes Peak.
* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak,
and El Paso County.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile and light weight vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected west of
Interstate 25.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.