Dense Fog Advisory issued December 27 at 1:08AM MST until December 27 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 1:08 AM

* WHAT…Visibility of 1/4 of a mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Kiowa, Bent, and Prowers counties. The best chance for
overall widespread dense fog will be across most, if not all, of
Kiowa county.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
CDOT web cams early this morning were indicating dense fog in Eads.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

