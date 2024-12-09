Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 9 at 9:49PM MST until December 10 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 9:49 PM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches.

* WHERE…Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500
Feet and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500
Feet.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content