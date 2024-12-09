Winter Weather Advisory issued December 9 at 9:49PM MST until December 10 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches.
* WHERE…Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500
Feet and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500
Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.