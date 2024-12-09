Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 9 at 3:54AM MST until December 10 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
today at 12:49 PM
Published 3:54 AM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7
inches.

* WHERE…Wet Mountain Valley.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult.
The hazardous conditions could impact Monday evening travel.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

