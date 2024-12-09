Winter Weather Advisory issued December 9 at 2:46PM MST until December 9 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches.
* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak,
and Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.