Winter Weather Advisory issued December 9 at 2:46PM MST until December 10 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches.
* WHERE…Wet Mountain Valley.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday
evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.