Winter Weather Advisory issued December 9 at 11:16AM MST until December 9 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 6 inches.
* WHERE…Pueblo, Western/Central Fremont County Below 8500 Feet,
and Canon City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont County.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.