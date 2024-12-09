Winter Weather Advisory issued December 9 at 11:16AM MST until December 10 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 8 inches.
* WHERE…Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500
Feet and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500
Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.