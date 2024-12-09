Winter Weather Advisory issued December 9 at 11:16AM MST until December 10 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 12 inches.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Wet Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.