Winter Weather Advisory issued December 8 at 9:30PM MST until December 10 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7
inches.
* WHERE…Wet Mountain Valley.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Monday to 5 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult.
The hazardous conditions could impact Monday evening travel.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.