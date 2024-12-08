Winter Weather Advisory issued December 8 at 2:30PM MST until December 10 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 9
inches.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Wet Mountains.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Monday to 5 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.