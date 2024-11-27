Winter Weather Advisory issued November 27 at 4:10AM MST until November 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 2 to 4 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Wet Mountain Valley, Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano
River Basin Below 7500 Feet, and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las
Animas County Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.