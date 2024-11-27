Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 27 at 4:10AM MST until November 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 4:10 AM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute, especially
over Monument Hill on I-25.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

