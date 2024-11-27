Winter Weather Advisory issued November 27 at 4:10AM MST until November 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Saguache County West of Continental Divide Below 10000
Feet, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 and 11000
Feet, and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and
11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.