Winter Weather Advisory issued November 27 at 4:10AM MST until November 27 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Southern El Paso, Western/Central Fremont County Below
8500 Feet, and Canon City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont County.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.