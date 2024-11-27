Winter Weather Advisory issued November 27 at 11:54AM MST until November 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches.

* WHERE…Saguache County West of Continental Divide Below 10000

Feet, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 and 11000

Feet, and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and

11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.