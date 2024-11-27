Winter Weather Advisory issued November 27 at 11:54AM MST until November 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches.
* WHERE…Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet and Western
Mosquito Range/East Chaffee County Above 9000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.