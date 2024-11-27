Winter Weather Advisory issued November 27 at 11:54AM MST until November 27 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Southern El Paso, Western/Central Fremont County Below
8500 Feet, and Canon City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont County.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.