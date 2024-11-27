Winter Storm Warning issued November 27 at 4:10AM MST until November 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 5 and 10
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet and
Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. Strong
winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.