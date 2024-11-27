Winter Storm Warning issued November 27 at 4:10AM MST until November 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5
inches.
* WHERE…Wet Mountains Above 10000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.