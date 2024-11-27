Winter Storm Warning issued November 27 at 11:54AM MST until November 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet and
Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.