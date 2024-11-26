Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 26 at 4:01PM MST until November 27 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 2 to 5 inches
with the heaviest near the mountains and under heavier snow bands.

* WHERE…Southern El Paso, Western and Central Fremont County Below
8500 Feet, and Eastern Fremont County including Canon city.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 2 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

