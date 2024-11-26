Winter Weather Advisory issued November 26 at 4:00AM MST until November 28 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 and 11000 Feet and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Feet.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

