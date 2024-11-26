Winter Weather Advisory issued November 26 at 4:00AM MST until November 28 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14
inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 and 11000
Feet and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and
11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.