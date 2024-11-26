Winter Weather Advisory issued November 26 at 4:00AM MST until November 28 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5
inches.
* WHERE…Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500
Feet.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Wednesday to 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.