Winter Weather Advisory issued November 26 at 2:31PM MST until November 28 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 12

inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…Saguache County West of Continental Divide Below 10000

Feet, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 and 11000

Feet, and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and

11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.