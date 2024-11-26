Winter Weather Advisory issued November 26 at 2:31PM MST until November 28 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 9 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet and Western
Mosquito Range/East Chaffee County Above 9000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.