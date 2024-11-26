Winter Weather Advisory issued November 26 at 2:31PM MST until November 27 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 11
inches.
* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.