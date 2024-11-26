Winter Weather Advisory issued November 26 at 11:01AM MST until November 28 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 11
inches. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph.
* WHERE…Saguache County West of Continental Divide Below 10000
Feet, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 and 11000
Feet, and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and
11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.
Very strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power
lines.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.