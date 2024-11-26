Winter Weather Advisory issued November 26 at 11:01AM MST until November 28 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5
inches.
* WHERE…Wet Mountain Valley, Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano
River Basin Below 7500 Feet, and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las
Animas County Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Wednesday to 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.