Winter Weather Advisory issued November 26 at 10:32PM MST until November 27 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5

inches with the heaviest falling near the mountains and under the

heavier snow bands.

* WHERE…Southern El Paso County, Western and Central Fremont

County Below 8500 Feet, and Eastern Fremont County including Canon

City.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 2 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.