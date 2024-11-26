Winter Storm Warning issued November 26 at 4:00AM MST until November 28 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 10
and 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet and
Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds
could cause damage to trees and power lines.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.