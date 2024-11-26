Winter Storm Warning issued November 26 at 2:31PM MST until November 28 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 7 and
12 inches.
* WHERE…Wet Mountains Above 10000 Feet.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Wednesday to 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.