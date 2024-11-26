Winter Storm Warning issued November 26 at 2:31PM MST until November 28 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 8 and 21
inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet and
Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning
commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.