Winter Storm Warning issued November 26 at 11:01AM MST until November 28 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause damage to trees and power lines. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 7 and 17 inches. Winds gusting as high as 85 mph.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.