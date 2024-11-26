Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued November 26 at 10:32PM MST until November 28 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and
11 inches.

* WHERE…Wet Mountains Above 10000 Feet.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Wednesday to 5 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and
evening commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

